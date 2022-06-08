LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A 165-year-old portrait of the Territorial Kansas House of Representatives will be unveiled at the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton on Saturday.

Lithograph (Courtesy Photo/Territorial Capital Museum)

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, the ceremony will give recognition to the direct descendants of the Free State Legislators. The lithograph will receive a professional cleaning and then be preserved by an art conservator before it is permanently housed in the Territorial Capital Museum.

The portrait shows the names and hometowns of each member of the 1857-1858 Kansas territorial House of Representatives. While many public archives show the print, they are oftentimes deteriorated, faded, or do not include the names and towns. The Lecompton lithograph will be the only complete copy, as far as is known to date. Without this copy, the identity of the legislators may have been lost forever, according to the museum.

Lecompton became the Free State Capital of Kansas Territory when they defeated the proslavery party with help from Kansas voters. After the win, Free state legislators marched into Lecompton and celebrated their victory at Constitution Hall, which became the headquarters of the antislavery movement.

Prior to this, an election on October 5, 1857 was the turning point in flipping both the House and the Senate from proslavery to free state control. This flip was attributed to Governor William Walker who assured voters they would be participating in a free, fair, and honest election. He stationed troops at polls to protect ballot boxes. This resulted in nine out of 13 Senate seats and 34 out of 39 seats in the House being held by free state supporters.

In 1858, the Senate met in Constitution Hall in Lecompton. Both the House and Senate worked to undo proslavery laws that were passed by the previous proslavery Kansas legislatures.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.