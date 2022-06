TOPEKA (KSNT)- Students interested in developing their musical skills have the opportunity to do so for free this summer.

Topeka Public Schools is offering a free summer program for 5th to 8th-grade students interested in band, orchestra or choir. They can get free instruction for their skills.

The program happens Monday through Friday for two hours a day, from June 6 to July 1, starting at 8 a.m.