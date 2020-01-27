Free tax help in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With April 15th rapidly approaching, it’s the time of year to start filing your taxes. A Shawnee County program is being implemented to help maximize your tax return and alleviate some of the stress of tax season.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, ‘VITA,’ is teaming up with AARP to help you file your taxes, free of charge.

The goal is to help people that may not be able to afford tax services or those who are unable file their taxes themselves.

VITA site coordinator Steve Kersting said that they try to focus on, “Lower income, seniors, people with disabilities, trying to help the people that need the help that may be challenged to pay or prepare to do their taxes.”

There are 75 volunteers at 10 sites in Shawnee County. For a list of where and when you can receive help, along with everything you will need to bring with you, click here.