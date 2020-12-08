Free testing offered for asymptomatic people living in Shawnee County

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

SHAWNEE Co., Kan. (KSNT)– The Shawnee County Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing to anyone living in Shawnee County, including people who are not showing symptoms, the department announced Tuesday.

There are now three testing sites for people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 but still want to get tested. The free testing is apart of the “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” campaign. A partnership between the health department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The testing sites are at:

New Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 2801 SE Indiana. Enter off of SE 28th St.

Topeka Housing Authority located at 2010 SE California Ave. Enter off of S.E. Swygart Ave.

Hummer Sports Park located at 500 Tuffy Kellog Dr in the east parking lot, located west of S.W. MacVicar Ave. from SW 6th Ave.

Hummer Sports Park is currently offering free testing to people living in Shawnee County. New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Topeka Housing Authority sites will start testing on Dec. 10.

Pre-registration is encouraged, although not required. Testing will be Monday through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.