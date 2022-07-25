TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka community members will soon have free access to Mac computers, a 3D printer, recording studios and more.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is opening the “Level 2 Tech Center” on Aug. 15. The tech center will come with a fully-equipped digital art studio, two recording studios, 30 computers and 5 small meeting rooms.

The library’s goal with the tech center is to give community members free access to cutting-edge equipment and software which will provide them the opportunity to increase their technology skills.

“Regardless of your skill level, the library has the staff, equipment, software, and training to help you level up your tech game,” said library CEO Marie Pyko. “With the latest technology in the Level 2 Tech Center, you can try new ideas, expand your skills and polish your projects without investing in the technology yourself.”

More features of the tech center include access to Adobe Creative Suite Software, a Cricut machine, and a 3D scanner and laminator in the art studio. Computers with high-speed internet and Microsoft 365 are also available throughout the tech center.

The recording studios in the center are soundproofed up to 80db and include high-quality microphones, software, audio/video recording equipment, and a green screen. The small meeting rooms are equipped with monitors, webcams, speakers, and software to use for virtual meetings, remote work, and video interviews or consultations.

Library staff will offer one-on-one appointments to train people on how to use the recording studio, the digital art studio, or any other technology you need help with. Once they have learned the basics of how the equipment works, library cardholders can schedule a time to use those areas on their own.

“Our knowledgeable staff will help you take the next step to improve your job skills, art and craft projects, new business ideas, and video and audio recordings,” Pyko said. “You can schedule time in these spaces to work on whatever you’d like – podcasts, videos, photo editing, graphic design, vinyl lettering, or almost anything else you dream up.”

The Level 2 Tech Center will be available during the library’s hours which are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Children must be accompanied by an adult to be in the tech center. Visit tscpl.org/level-2-tech-center to learn more.