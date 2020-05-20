Free, virtual summer camp helping students continue learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Students in Shawnee County can now register for a free, virtual summer camp.

The Topeka Public School district created a website with online classes to help students keep learning over the summer.

The site includes a mix of video lessons on things like foreign languages and fitness.

The district’s Assistant Superintendent, Billie Wallace, says students in the district were able to keep their electronic devices the school gave them to use over the summer.

“Keep connected and engaged with their school community and some of their teachers. And really just be able to continue learning through the summer so maybe we don’t have quite as much summer loss,” Wallace said.

The virtual summer camp runs from June 1 through July 10.

To register, click here.