TOPEKA (KSNT) – New information has been released regarding the Freedom Convoy’s pending visit to Topeka in March.

According to a post from the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, which has now been set to private, the truckers plan to come through the Topeka area on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two locations have been singled out for spots where the convoy will pass through and for donations to be handed out. Both are overpasses on I-70 as it passes through the city: One on Valencia Rd. and one on Rice Rd.

At least one of the locations will be marked by a silver Chevy 5500 with flashing lights that will be collecting and dispersing donations starting at 10 a.m. More overpass gathering locations are listed in the post as well at the following locations running east to west on I-70 between Valencia Rd. and Rice Rd.:

SW Wanamaker Rd.

First 6th St.

SW Fairlawn Rd.

Second 6th St.

8th St.

10th St.

SE California Ave.

SE Golden Ave.

A convoy donation center is also mentioned and will supposedly be set up in the parking lot of the old K-mart location in North Topeka at 2240 NW Tyler St. on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The post ends with a line of caution that a police presence is expected at all overpass locations and that they will be there to ensure that things proceed smoothly and redirect traffic. Multiple Kansas state agencies have reported that they are currently monitoring the Freedom Convoy as it makes its way to the sunflower state.

The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy Facebook group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is fighting against unlawful mandates peacefully.