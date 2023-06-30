JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Freedom Fest activities are leading the city to close some roads this Independence Day.

Junction City shared in a press release that there will be multiple road closures for Freedom Fest. Because of various events in the days leading up to the Fourth of July, and heavy foot traffic, the Junction City officials urge drivers to be alert when getting around town. Closures start June 28 and go through July 4.

Crews will be setting up for Freedom fest June 28, and will need to close roads near Heritage Park. Road closures starting June 28:

5th Street from N. Jefferson to N. Washington

6th Street from N. Adams to N. Washington

7th Street from N. Adams to N. Jefferson

N. Jefferson from W. 5th Street to W. 7th Street

N. Washington from W. 5th Street to 6th Street

Saturday, July 1, the city will be closing some roads for an event on Washington Street from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. North Washington Street from 6th Street to 9th Street will be closed during this time.

On July 4, there will be different fun runs beginning at 8th Street and North Washington Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Roads on the race route will be closed; if you see runners, do not try to pass them, according to the press release.

The Independence Day parade will run down 6th Street from North Eisenhower Drive to the road closers for Freedom Fest at North Adams. The roadway will be closed during the parade.