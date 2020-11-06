‘Freedom Fest’ events honoring veterans kicks off in Emporia Saturday

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 17th Annual “Freedom Fest” is kicking off in Emporia Saturday.

This year’s event includes a 5k race, a 16 and 40 mile bike race and two rounds of disc golf.

“Freedom Fest” is hosted by Emporia Main Street.

Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said this year they are offering both in person and virtual events due to the pandemic.

“You can do the virtual options at any point of time between now and essentially November 11,” Buchholz said. “You register, do your event and then you can send in a photo while you’re out on course or when you finish and we just kind of celebrate that on our social media.”

Hundreds of banners line Commercial Street in Emporia to honor veterans.

Buchholz said many people participate as a way to stay active and part of the community. Others, said they participate in honor of a veteran that was close to them.

The money raised from “Freedom Fest” this year will go towards installing security cameras at the All Veterans Memorial in Emporia.

Buchholz said it will also go towards scholarships for military families and care packages for military overseas.

“Freedom Fest” runs Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. People can also participate and donate virtually.

