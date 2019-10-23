FreeState Electric hosting annual Energy Fair Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – FreeState Electric Cooperative is looking to help people save money on their energy bills. The energy provider is hosting its 3rd annual Energy Fair Wednesday afternoon at 1100 SW Auburn Road in Topeka.

Local vendors will be at the fair to provide information on how to be more energy efficient and save on energy costs. FreeState’s engineering department will have a booth at the fair. They’ll be answering questions about everything from light bulbs to insulation and solar energy.

Sarah Farlee, public relations and market specialist at FreeState, says there are things people can do right now to save money on energy costs.

“Look at your doors, windows, making sure you cover all of those places where air can get in or out,” said Farlee. “Put plastic over windows, caulking around a window unit of an air conditioner.”

Farlee also says there are some things people do to save money during the winter that is actually costing them more.

“You really need to pay attention to the wattage of a space heater, kind of pay attention to how much energy its actually using. It could actually be costing you more money,” said Farlee.

The FreeState Energy Fair is Wednesday afternoon from 4 pm to 6 pm. The event is a member appreciation event, but organizers say everyone is welcome.

The event is free, but people are encouraged to bring new soap or another personal care product. These will be donated to food pantries in the area.