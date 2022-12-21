TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday.

Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create slick road conditions, especially on bridges and elevated roads.

Icy roads have also been reported for other areas such as Lyon County and Riley County, according to 27 News Stormtrack Meteorologist Ryan Matoush.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is also reporting the presence of “black ice” in northern parts of Kansas going from Phillipsburg to Washington. You can check up on the latest road condition updates from KDOT by clicking on this link.