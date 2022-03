TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning.

Some lanes may be closed as authorities clean up the crash site, however, the exit is open.

Shawnee County Dispatch is calling the crash a mess because it is a package truck and the packages were thrown from the box truck.

No injuries have been reported.

KSNT will update this story as more information becomes available.