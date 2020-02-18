Friend remembers Valley Falls teen killed in car crash

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family are remembering a Valley Falls teen after she died in a head-on crash north of Topeka Friday.

18-year-old Hannah Blick’s friend Kenzie said she was a caring person and always ready to help a friend when she could.

Hannah was attending Washburn University to study to be a nurse, but her life was cut short when her car drifted into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle.

“She was a go-to for everything, if I was having a bad day or needed to talk about something, I could just ask Hannah, what do you think about this, or Hannah what should I do,” said Kenzie. “I’m just going to miss my go-to person in life.”

Hannah’s friends and family are hosting a celebration of life this Saturday.