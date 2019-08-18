Friends and family search for answers after teen girl is shot and killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Friends and family are mourning a teen girl who was killed in Topeka on Saturday.

Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a home on Southeast Ohio Avenue. That’s where they found 18-year-old Ashley Usher suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, when paramedics arrived on scene, Usher was responsive and they took her to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Usher passed away later that night. Topeka Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for the murder, who happened to be Usher’s boyfriend.

Levi Patterson was close friends with Usher. He said he was shocked when he heard the news and doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt Usher.

“She was just loved by everybody, hated by few,” said Patterson. “There was nothing that made you want to hate her. She was outgoing, vibrant, always trying to make people laugh.”

The 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, criminal use of a weapon and theft.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Usher’s family with funeral expenses. To donate, click HERE.