“Friends & Family” celebrates Juneteenth with caravan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group in Topeka, “Friends and Family,” put together a caravan to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday.

The parade started and ended at the Brown V. Board of Education site.

Sherri Camp, the caravan leader, said they usually have a celebration in Hillcrest Community Center Park.

“Because of COVID, we have decided to make it virtual,” Camp said. “All of the national celebrations that belong to National Juneteenth Organizations are doing virtual events this year.”

On this day in 1865, slaves in Texas found out they were free two and a half years after they were actually set free. The day would later be called Juneteenth, a celebration across the entire country.

“The whole objective is for people to remember what this is all about,” Camp said. “We’re learning about our history, celebrating who we are and our freedom.”

“Friends and Family” will be hosting a community conversation on Facebook at 5 p.m. Friday evening.

The virtual event will talk about Juneteenth and compare 1865 to today.

