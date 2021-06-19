Friends, family honor 13-year-old killed in shooting with balloon release

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka community came together Saturday night to honor a teen who was killed after police say she was accidentally shot.

Around one hundred people filled Betty Phillips park to remember 13-year-old DaMya Hudnall after she was shot and killed. They came to release balloons in her honor.

“She’s a kid but everybody has their own personal relationship with DaMya that’s here today,” said family friend Ai’Onyce Johnson.

She died at a young age, yet DaMya had a huge impact on those around her. Her friends described her as outgoing. Even in her death, she was a hero donating five of her organs to help others.

“It makes me feel like my baby is a hero,” said DaMya’s mom Tara Williams. “Like she is living on in somebody else and that makes me feel great.”

The family said there will be a funeral on Friday for DaMya.