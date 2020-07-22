“Friends of the Kaw” group stops in Topeka while kayaking entire Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of river guides from “Friends of the Kaw” stopped in Topeka Wednesday morning while kayaking the Kansas River from end to end. The eight-day, 173 mile journey started in Junction City last Friday and is expected to reach the end of the river on Saturday.

Program Manager Kim Bellemere said the group is trying to raise awareness for the Kansas River Water Trail and get more people interested in seeing the river for themselves.

“We’re really trying to highlight that it can be used for recreation,” said Bellemere. “A lot of people fish on the river and because it’s a national water trail and in Kansas it’s actually public property so anyone can get on the river.”

The journey has required careful planning. The group has been camping on sand bars and meeting people at boat ramps to stock up on supplies along the way.

River Guide David Sain said they did a practice run before this to get a sense of what the full journey would entail.

“You have to think about every pound,” Sain said. “You have to think about the volume of everything you have. You only have so much room on your kayak so you’ve got to figure out where you can put things.”

The group has community visits and “public paddles” scheduled over the next three days. However, due to heavy rain, they are asking that only experienced kayakers join them on any leg of the trip. Click here for information on their upcoming stops.