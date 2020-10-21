Frightening haunted attraction makes a return in rural northeastern Kansas

NORTONVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Silos Haunt has entered it’s second year after a successful haunt season in 2019, and is looking to expand their reign of terror.

The attraction owners point to a unique setting and realistic atmosphere for its popularity. The site consists of silos several stories tall on a cattle farm, guiding guests through a large part of the compound.

The entire production is put together through the support of the community and is run completely by volunteers. Haunt managers said anywhere from 20-25 “creatures” (actors) are present each night the haunt is open. They also note one of their goals when putting the attraction together was to keep entry prices reasonable for guests who make the drive out there.

“This is our second year running an out of the way scare that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. A small community came together to provide big frights, all creatures are volunteers, doing this for the sheer love of the haunt,” said Casey Weishaar, an organizer of the haunt. “Come out to The Silos if you’re brave enough, an intense experience you’ll not soon forget but we’re sure that you’re not ready.”

The haunt will be open three more days this year on Oct. 23, 24 and 30. Masks are optional for this, largely, outdoor venue during the 2020 season.

“Just south of Nortonville, Kansas is your professional haunted attraction in the middle of nowhere,” Weishaar said.

The compound itself is located just outside of Nortonville, about 40 minutes northeast of Topeka and about an hour northwest of Kansas City. For more information be sure to visit their Facebook Page – The Silos Haunt.