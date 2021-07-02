Frito Lay workers voting on tentative agreement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This morning Frito Lay union president Brent Hall said a tentative agreement has been reached.

The two sides hashed out differences but came to an agreement Thursday night. Hall said union members are voting on the contract today and tomorrow. If approved, it would avert a strike planned for Monday.

Workers and the bosses at Topeka’s Frito-Lay facility have been at odds for months. Hundreds of workers were planning to stop showing up for work.

About 600 workers at the plant on south Topeka Boulevard are union members. The plant employs about 800 total workers.

Members of the union and Frito-Lay have been trying to come up with a new contract since September.