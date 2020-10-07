From farmers to families, church teams up with Topeka Rescue Mission to distribute food

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Trinity Presbyterian Church teamed up with the Topeka Rescue Mission Wednesday morning to distribute food.

The church dispersed over 240 boxes of fresh produce to anyone who may be struggling during this time. The boxes came from farmers who were not able to get the food out during this pandemic.

Instead of wasting the food, Trinity’s mission committee decided to make sure every part of Topeka was covered with food distributions to help anyone and everyone who may need it.

“It’s exciting to be able to do this project and really help people that maybe were laid off or you know whoever needs–has a need we want to be able to give them the food and not have that food go to waste” said Trinity’s Mission committee member Christa Sloop.

It wasn’t just about distributing food though, as it has also brought people together during such difficult times.

“It’s not just about the food distribution but it’s actually about making connections with people in our community to stabilize community–and COVID has been able to just ravoc people’s relationships and be able to connect with others” said Kourtney Reber with the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Trinity Presbyterian Church and the Topeka Rescue Mission will hold a food distribution at 10 a.m. every Wednesday through the month of October. They even hope to disperse food through the holiday season. The Church is located at 21st and Sims in southwest Topeka, just east of Fairlawn Road.