From good morning to goodbye: a farewell to KSNT Morning Anchor Brittany Moore

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News said goodbye Friday to Morning Anchor Brittany Moore after four years at the station.

I want to thank you for all of the support and trust you have instilled in me over the years. Not only to deliver your morning news, but to tell stories that matter most to you. Everyone asks me why I do these crazy hours and how I do what I do, and the truthful answer for me is the inspiration I get from you, the viewers, the people of northeast Kansas. When I do my local health check stories each week I am honored to tell some of your most personal stories all in the hopes that we can help at least one person who may be going through something similar.

I am so grateful for the years I have been here and will always be appreciative for the memories, experiences and the mark you have forever left on me.” Brittany Moore

Take a look of some of our favorite memories with her and photos from her last day on set.