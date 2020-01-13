From near and far, Chiefs fans follow the team faithfully

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — After a rocky start that had Chiefs fans nervous the season would come to an end Sunday, they live to cheer another game.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19 in the AFC Championship game. Fans will be coming from near and far to watch.

At Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs kingdom runs deep. With a fan base that’s considered one of the loudest in the NFL, it creates an atmosphere unlike any other.

That’s why Augustina and John Schroer make the trip from Topeka to Kansas City every home game.

“Just the noise, the people around you, it’s amazing,” said Augustina. “I love being here. It’s definitely worth the trip. I get excited every time I know there’s a home game. I’m ready.”

They’ve been season ticket holders for five years, but their fandom extends far beyond that.

“I grew up in Kansas City,” said John. “Sometimes, you know, looking back, they were one of the worst teams in football. But now, they are a power house.”

They’ve been there through the good, the bad and the just okay seasons.

But, with some of the league’s best and brightest young players, John and Augustina say they’re excited for what’s to come.

“It can only go up from here,” said Augustina. “I mean, we’re doing great and it’s just going to get better.”

If the Chiefs beat the Titans, they’ll make it to the Super Bowl, which will take place in Miami on Feb. 2.