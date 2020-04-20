From one Manhattan to the next: local doctor shares raw glimpse of fighting coronavirus in the epicenter of New York City

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — What started as a normal, well, now normal, Easter Sunday on a Zoom call with family, turned into heartfelt ‘see you laters.’

“When I got to Kansas City airport, I was the only car in the parking lot, the only person at the counter,” Dr. Steve Short said. Dr. Short went from one Manhattan, to the next.

“I had the heart to do it. There was an email, a desperate plea email really, to go to New York City.”

When he got there, he was planning to go for 5 days, help where he could, and come home to quarantine and re-cope. That’s far from the case now.

“When I went into work that first day, the chief of medicine comes in and says ‘please tell me someone in here is a critical care doctor’ and they didn’t have any,” Dr. Short said. “So I said that’s me, and he goes how long and I said five days including that day and he said, ‘oh no.'”

Dr. Short works at Inspire ENT & Pulmonology in Manhattan. Now, he’s volunteering as a doctor at one of the largest COVID-19 hospitals in New York City.

“I can’t describe how bad it is, and it’s not getting any better,” Dr. Short said.

He’s the only pulmonary specialist, or respiratory doctor at the hospital.

He’s working with, and now leading, a group of residents who haven’t had a specialist like him since September.

“So the residents were just glowing with gratitude to just have education number one, but really all the ventilators were needing attention and adjustments,” Dr. Short said.

He said that’s really all you see. He said there are ICU’s every wing you turn down and just full of ventilators.

When we asked Dr. Short how his family is reacting to him being in New York, it was a reminder of just how serious this is.

With tears in his eyes, he said it was nothing but sad. So sad that he couldn’t even talk anymore about them.

“I really try to put on a shield of God and share that,” Dr. Short said. Dr. Steve Short

He’s sharing what was supposed to be just a five day journey for one reason. Letting all his people in Kansas know he’s thinking of them each day he goes to work in the epicenter.

“Be safe. Where we’re at in New York, it could be anywhere, and it just happens and you don’t even know why. If it does, it is so bad. It’s not the sniffles its not a cold, it’s death. I told the chief of medicine, I’ll be here as long as they need me.”

