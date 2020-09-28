From service to social media: Behind the Emporia Police Department viral TikToks

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’ve been on TikTok, you may have come across a video from the Emporia Police Department and never realized that it was filmed in your neighborhood.

JT Klaurens, the Emporia Police Department officer behind the TikToks hoped the videos break down barriers between law enforcement and the public.

“I really don’t post much on social media honestly,” Klaurens said.

The Emporia State University graduate will celebrate his three-year anniversary with the department in January. Klaurens is sharing a part of his day with the world, as long as other fellow officers join him.

“It depends who it is. Some people don’t want to be on camera,” Klaurens said.

His colleague, Dominick Vortherms, thinks the videos help boost morale.

“You’re taking several guys from the shifts to do it so you’re interacting with everybody and you’re having a good time,” Vortherms said.

The videos are showing another side of law enforcement, at a time when anyone could use an extra smile.

“It helps kind of break down the line between the ‘us and them’ kind of thing, it shows people for what they are rather than the uniform or the badge or something like that,” Klaurens said. “Little steps towards breaking down that barrier is what I’m going for. Showing the humor, cops aren’t always hard hitting, stern, no emotion. We’re goofy when we’re not in front of people.”