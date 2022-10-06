Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens.

A strong cold front is approaching from the north and it could bring our first potential frost of the season for portions of far northeast Kansas by Saturday morning. The average first frost here is October 11th – 20th.

Before the near-freezing temperatures arrive Saturday morning it’s also worth pointing out that temperatures will start falling Friday evening. This may impact any Friday night plans including football games across the area so be sure to grab a jacket if you’re heading out.

As of right now, there is some disagreement about just how cold it will get, however, there is at least some early indication that temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees to kick off the weekend.

As far as protecting your plants go, our morning meteorologist Becky Taylor has several great tips to pass along:

Sheets, tarps, and even trash bags will help protect your plants against frost when you are looking for something to cover them.

Extra sensitive items to cover (or bring in) include flowers and plants in pots, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, beans, etc.

Plants that can tolerate cooler weather include lettuce, kale, and carrots just to name a few.

A bonus tip that might help if you forget to protect your plants if there is a light frost – a quick spray of water may reduce damage if caught soon enough in the morning.

Low-lying areas and spots near water may be more prone to frost development. Two more factors that will play a big role in how cold we get Saturday morning are overnight wind speed and cloud coverage above. More cloud cover would keep us a bit warmer and help keep frost potential at bay.

One final tip from Becky: “better to be safe than sorry”!