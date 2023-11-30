KANSAS (KSNT) – A nation-wide cantaloupe recall with reports of salmonella outbreaks is ongoing, and some Kansans have reported cases linking back to the recalled fruit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more recalls for pre-cut cantaloupe are being announced, and the FDA is investigating this incident, according to a press release from Nov. 30. The product was first recalled on Nov. 17, 2023.

Customers are being advised to be aware of whole, fresh cantaloupes that say “Malichita”, “Rudy”, “4045” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”. Pre-cut cantaloupe that’s being recalled is being sold at stores like Aldi, Vineyard, select Walmart stores, Kwik Trip, Bix Produce and GHGA in certain states. Pictures of the labels are below:

Photo Courtesy/ FDA

Photo Courtesy/ FDA

Photo Courtesy/ FDA

The CDC advises people to not eat pre-cut cantaloupe without knowing the brand. As of Nov. 30, the CDC has counted 117 total cases of illness, 61 hospitalizations and two deaths linked back to this cantaloupe. Kansas has one to three ill people that are linked to this recall, as shown in the map below.