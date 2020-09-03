Frye retires from Downtown Topeka, Inc.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vince Frye, CEO of Downtown Topeka, Inc., has announced his retirement.

Frye led the organization, which promotes the growth of downtown business and residential development, for many years. In recent years, Kansas Avenue has seen tremendous growth, including the opening of Cyrus Hotel, Evergy Plaza, multiple pocket parks and new restaurants.

Frye also led the organization as it joined the Grater Topeka Partnership, a group of organizations that promotes economic development in Topeka and Shawnee County.