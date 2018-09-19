FSGC & Topeka Public Schools team up to talk suicide prevention
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A countywide youth suicide prevention initiative, "Suicide: Talk about it. Save a Life" will have a student roundtable discussion Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...