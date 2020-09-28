FSGC’s ‘Ask a Child Therapist’ offering free phone consultations for concerned parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Family Service & Guidance Center is helping families struggling during the pandemic by offering free phone consultations during its “Ask a Child Therapist” initiative running now through October 5.



Pam Evans, director of marketing & development, said the pandemic has been a challenging time for many children and teens, especially now with school starting back up.

FSGC wanted to provide this free resource to parents who may have concerns about changes in behavior, anxiety, depression, ADHD and other mental health issues.



To receive your consultation, visit FSGCTopeka.com/ask and submit the short “Ask a Child Therapist” information form. A FSGC therapist will then contact you by phone within two business days.