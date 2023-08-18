FT. RILEY (KSNT) – The Department of the Army announced it would be deploying the 1st Division Combat Aviation Brigade (1ID CAB) to Europe on Friday in support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The 1ID CAB will be deployed to replace the 3rd Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade. The most recent Combat Aviation Brigade deployment was to areas of Eastern Europe in early 2021 as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, according to a press release from the 1ID CAB.

“The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade has some of the Army’s best Soldiers and Aviators. We have trained diligently over the past year in preparation for our deployment,” said Col. Chad Corrigan, the 1ID CAB commander. “The Demon Brigade is more than ready to deploy to support this mission and continue to strengthen our established relationships with our European Allies and partners.”

1ID CAB Media Relations Chief Marenda “Mia” Figgs did not immediately confirm the number of troops or where in Europe they would be stationed.