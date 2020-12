Hy-Vee is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Hy-Vee's crab promotion is back for its 8th year and runs through December.

Seafood manager, Ken Sanford, said it is the perfect time to enjoy a crab dinner for the holidays and stock your freezer.

Hy-Vee only promotes Alaska Crab. Sanford said Alaska seafood is wild and pure, and Alaska has pioneered the standard for sustainable — which mirrors Hy-Vee's Responsible Choice program.