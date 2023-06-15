Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A group of nearly 100 motorcycle riders from Ft. Riley stopped in Topeka before visiting Historic Harley-Davidson as part of Victory Week.

Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

Riders gathered behind Spangles on Hwy 24 before heading to the Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka.

The group of riders was organized by Sgt. First Class Courtney Forrest through the Fort Riley Motorcycle Community group on Facebook. The event was organized with the goal of providing younger riders with healthy role models, according to Forest.

The Topeka Police Department issued several motorcycle officers to help escort the group through the city.