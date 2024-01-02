TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning of products promising lightning-fast weight loss solutions.

The FTC issued a press release providing tips on how to spot weight loss scams. The FTC said consumers should be on the lookout for ads reporting “miraculous” products that will help with weight loss without dieting and exercise.

According to the FTC, scammers will often write glowing reviews on products themselves or pay others to write them. They will also use stock or altered ‘before and after’ photos.

To spot scams the FTC says to be on the lookout for:

If an ad says you don’t have to watch what you eat to lose weight

People who say using a product causes permanent weight loss

If an ad says all you have to do to lose weight is use their pill

If someone promises to lose 30 pounds in 30 days

If advertisements ay the product works for everyone

If you spot a scam report it to the FTC by clicking here.