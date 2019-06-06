FULL REPORT: Topeka Zoo says zookeeper violated protocol before tiger attack

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sanjiv, the Topeka Zoo's male Sumatran tiger.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo blames a staff member's violation of protocol for a tiger attack that hospitalized a zookeeper.

In a new incident report released Thursday morning by Zoo Director Brendan Wiley, the zoo combines witness recollections of the incident, internal investigation and review of policy to imply a staff member did not follow proper safety steps before entering male Sumatran tiger Sanjiv's exhibit. The attack sent zookeeper Kristyn Hayden-Ortega to the hospital with serious neck and head injuries.

On the morning of April 20, a staff person omitted the crucial step of locking the tiger inside prior to the staff person entering the outdoor habitat.

The report does not clarify if the staff member who omitted that step was Hayden-Ortega, or another worker alongside Hayden-Ortega before she entered the exhibit.

The report adds the zoo changed protocol within two hours of the attack to include an additional policy to "prevent the chance of human error repeating a situation like the one that occurred the morning of April 20."

Read the full incident report from the Topeka Zoo below.

Hayden-Ortega was last reported out from the hospital and in a rehab facility April 30.

