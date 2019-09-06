FULL VIDEO: KSNT interviews Sec. of State Mike Pompeo

​MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with KSNT’s Alec Gartner for an in-depth interview Friday morning.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is giving a Landon Lecture in Manhattan today. He also sat down for a one-on-one interview with me this morning.

Posted by Alec Gartner KSNT on Friday, September 6, 2019

Pompeo was in Manhattan to give a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University in McCain Auditorium. He has been Secretary of State since March 2018. Before that, he served a brief time as President Donald Trump’s director of the CIA.

His speech comes as speculation swirls that Pompeo might run for a political office. He said last month that a campaign for U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in the Senate was “off the table,” but that has not stopped the conjecture.

