FULL VIDEO: KSNT interviews Sec. of State Mike Pompeo

​MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with KSNT’s Alec Gartner for an in-depth interview Friday morning.

Pompeo was in Manhattan to give a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University in McCain Auditorium. He has been Secretary of State since March 2018. Before that, he served a brief time as President Donald Trump’s director of the CIA.

His speech comes as speculation swirls that Pompeo might run for a political office. He said last month that a campaign for U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in the Senate was “off the table,” but that has not stopped the conjecture.