TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire at 1106 NW Van Buren Street in Topeka is deemed a total loss. Firefighters responded to the address just before 12:45 a.m. o Wednesday, Oct. 6 to find the home fully engulfed.

Investigators believe the home was vacant and the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters began a defensive attack on the fire, keeping the fire from spreading to other buidlings. An interior search was not possible because the roof collapsed.

The dollar loss was estimated to be $28,000.