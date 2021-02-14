Fun family experiments to try during the frigid winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Northeast Kansas is experiencing bitterly cold temperatures. To show you exactly how cold, KSNT News set out to try to find some fun activities that your family can do at home.

Make a sled from a towel : Take a towel and soak it in water. Then, lay it outside and keep it there for about 20 minutes. When you go back to it, it will be completely frozen, and you can even use it as a sled.

: Take a towel and soak it in water. Then, lay it outside and keep it there for about 20 minutes. When you go back to it, it will be completely frozen, and you can even use it as a sled. Use a banana as a hammer: Grab a banana and set it outside. Once it’s frozen, about 25 minutes, you can literally use it as a hammer.

Grab a banana and set it outside. Once it’s frozen, about 25 minutes, you can literally use it as a hammer. Blow frozen bubbles: Next up, grab those bubbles you’ve stashed away from the summer. Bundle up and blow them outside. They’ll freeze within a matter of seconds.

Next up, grab those bubbles you’ve stashed away from the summer. Bundle up and blow them outside. They’ll freeze within a matter of seconds. Freeze an egg to the sidewalk: For our last experiment, KSNT News had the help of Caden Wikle of Topeka. For this one, poke a hole in an egg and let some of the yolk out. It’s suppose to freeze and stand up on its own, as it did when the Kansas Highway Patrol tested it out themselves. Although we were not able to conquer it ourselves, we definitely appreciated the help from Caden.

