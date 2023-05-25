MAYETTA (KSNT) – A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of Matthew Stegall who was severely injured after a motorcycle crash on Highway 75.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 75 at 190th Road, about five miles north of Mayetta. Investigators say a 73-year-old man was driving a van westbound on 190th and failed to yield to a motorcycle heading north on Highway 75.

Stegall sustained multiple facial fractures, broke his jaw in three places, broke almost all of his ribs, has brain bleeding in two spots and a broken femur, according to family friend Jason Weaver.

Stegall was admitted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka before being life lined to KU Medical Center in Kansas City. Stegall was placed into a medically induced coma and is in critical condition, according to Weaver.

Image courtesy of Allison Stegall

Image courtesy of Allison Stegall

Image courtesy of Allison Stegall

Stegall is stable but waiting for multiple extensive surgeries throughout the next couple of weeks, according to Weaver.

Stegall and his wife are both self-employed and parents to five children, which according to Weaver, makes the event even more troublesome.

“As a rider myself, I hear about motorcycle accidents all the time,” Weaver said. “It is a stern reminder to be cautious and calculated around other drivers whenever I am on the road. My hopes and prayers are with them all. To all my brothers and sisters in gear, may the wind stay at your back and both tires on the ground.”

So far $1,650 has been raised on the $20,000 goal. If you’d like to donate to Stegall’s family you can visit the GoFundMe page here.