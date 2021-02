Keniah Robinson was one of the four victims killed in the crash.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A good samaritan of Topeka is holding a fundraiser to help the victims’ families after a crash killed four Topekans in Nebraska.

The fundraiser will be $15 per plate of homemade food that will go to each family, at Worldwide Auto located at 2074 Topeka Blvd. Distribution will begin at noon.

You can contact Chalicia Jones on Facebook to pre-order, or just drive up. They ask that you wear your mask as you get your food.