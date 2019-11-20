Funeral services set for Hiawatha teen killed in crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The family of a Hiawatha teen killed in a Brown County car crash will gather to mourn him Thursday evening.

Ian Miller, 16, died in a car crash Sunday morning while a passenger in another teen’s car. The driver was speeding on Horned Owl Road near US-36 when he lost control and the car flipped upside down in a ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Miller’s family will gather for a visitation on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, according to his obituary. On Friday, they will hold a public funeral service at First Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Miller will be cremated following the funeral. Chapel Oaks recommends memorial contributions be made to the Ian Miller Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home at 124 7th St. Chapel Oaks is also offering a digital guestbook for friends and family to sign.

The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, and there is no update on their condition at this time. A third other passenger had minor injuries.