Visitation and funeral services have been released for a man shot and killed last week in Topeka.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The funeral for a 23-year-old killed in a South Topeka apartment shooting has been set.

The visitation for Keith Gaylord Jr. will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel located at 401 SW Harrison St. in Topeka. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the First Baptist Church of Topeka located at 3033 SW MacVicar Ave.

According to Keith’s obituary, he was born on July 29, 1999. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Lavina Gaylord, Eunice Jones and Grandfather Burton Jones Sr. He is survived by numerous family members including his mother Tracy Jones, stepfather Arthur Stano, sisters Latoya Gant, Honesti Gaylord and Katelyn Frick and brothers Keenan Jones, Jonte’ Porter, Justice Gaylord and JaCory Porter.

Keith was employed at the Target distribution center and graduated from Topeka High School in 2018. He was pursuing his postgraduate education through Allen County Community College online studies. In addition to his work and school duties, he was also a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

Keith died on Sept. 30 during a shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments at 1701 SW 37th St. in Topeka. He was identified as the victim of the shooting later that day by police. Charges have been filed against the primary suspect in Keith’s death.