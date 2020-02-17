Funeral services set for Valley Falls teen killed in Friday head-on crash

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A funeral home has set services for a Valley Falls teen killed in a head-on crash north of Topeka.

Hannah L. Blick, 18, died Feb. 14 from her injuries from a head-on crash. She was driving around 1:30 a.m. on Northeast 46th Street when her car drifted into the opposite lane and struck another vehicle.

Friends and family will gather for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Valley Falls Christian Church, according to Barnett Family Funeral Home.

The obituary on the funeral home’s website said Blick was a current student at Washburn University, and graduated from Valley Falls High School in 2019. She worked as a CNA at the Kelly House in Meriden, and the Cotton O’Neil Rheumatology Clinic in Topeka.

Anyone interested in signing the funeral guestbook or sending a condolence online can do so on Blick’s obituary.