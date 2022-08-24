A family photo of the Tinkels. (From left to right) Pictured are Korbin, Jillian, Krew and Randy. (Photo Courtesy/Catherine von Seggern)

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The funerals have been set for a father and his 7-year-old son who died as a result of a tragic car crash earlier this month.

Randy Tinkel, his wife Jillian and two children, Krew and Korbin, all of Wamego, were traveling down U.S. Highway 24 in their Ford F250 when a semi-truck slammed into a vehicle sitting behind the Tinkel’s vehicle. The impact pushed the Tinkel’s vehicle off the road where it came to rest on its roof.

Randy was killed in the initial crash while his wife and two children suffered serious injuries. Both Krew and Korbin were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment but Korbin would later pass away on Aug. 16.

The funeral for father and son will take place on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. They will be buried at the adjoining church cemetery. A rosary prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wamego Area Youth Golf Foundation which will be used to help build a new practice facility at Wamego Country Club, a place that held special significance for Randy and Korbin.

To see Korbin’s obituary, click here. To see Randy’s obituary, click here. A GoFundMe for the family can be found by clicking here.