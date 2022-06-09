LOGAN, UTAH (KSNT) – A Saint George mother who was killed in a car crash last week will be laid to rest this Saturday.

Tyra Salisbury Anderson’s funeral will be held June 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward Church building located in Logan, Utah at 1260 N. 1600 E. The viewing will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Mortuary in North Logan, Utah. Both services will be broadcasted live here. Anderson is survived by her two children, husband, parents and four siblings and is predeceased by her grandfather.

Tyra Salisbury Anderson died in a single-vehicle car crash on June 2. Her two kids, aged 2-years-old and 10 months, were also involved in the crash but survived.

Anderson was born in Redding, CA on July 17, 1993. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a Biochemistry major and then went on to to earn a master’s of medical sciences from Indiana University School of Medicine.

Anderson was married to her “perfect match” Andrew on July 27, 2018. They welcomed their first son in 2019 and their second son in 2021 who were, for Tyra, “the most important part of her life.” The family moved from Brownsburg, Indiana to Saint George, KS for Andrew’s graduate training at Kansas State.

Those close to Anderson describe her as a devoted mother and spouse who had a passion for cooking, baking, gardening and artistic creation. Anderson expressed her creativity through her woodworking and crafting business.

If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe click here. If you would like to read her obituary click here.