Furniture Mall of Kansas hosts teacher appreciation night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Furniture Mall of Kansas made sure local teachers were taken care of Friday night.

They hosted teacher appreciation night, where teachers had the chance to cool off with a sundae bar, while also spending time with some fellow educators.

Author Shelly Simoneau hosted short storytimes throughout the night.

She was a teacher for over 20 years and said simple events like these make a big impact.

“I think more opportunities for students and parents and teachers and communities as a whole to come together and be connected together in any environment is positive,” said Simoneau.

A number of prizes were up for grabs, including a one thousand dollar gift card for one lucky teacher and a free massage chair for their school’s teacher’s lounge.