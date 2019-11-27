Furniture Mall of Kansas installs Amazon lockers to deter porch pirates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you don’t feel comfortable sending your Amazon packages to your front porch, there is an alternative. Inside the Furniture Mall of Kansas in Topeka, there are Amazon lockers.

When you’re checking out online, you can ship the packages to that location, instead of your porch. It’s free to use, and they will hold your package for three days.

“I know I’ve seen people in here a few times since the short time we’ve had it, some people only get things sent through the Amazon locker now just so they don’t run the risk of having things stolen,” said Joseph Holthaus with the Furniture Mall of Kansas. “I know I live in an apartment complex myself so I run a higher risk than usual so something like this would be perfect for that kind of situation.”

Kohls in Topeka doesn’t have the locker but employees say yo can return Amazon packages at the store. There are also lockers at the Gordman’s stores in Topeka and Junction City. You can find locations by searching your zip code on Amazon.