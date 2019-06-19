Future of Country Stampede unclear

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - High lake levels forced the "Country Stampede" from Manhattan to Topeka, and now the future of where the event will stay for good is up in the air.

So far the organizer seems to like it in Topeka, but one thing he won't say is whether the festival will return to Manhattan next year.

Thomas Duke was getting his camper set up for his third Country Stampede and is waiting to see how things go in Topeka this year.

"I was a little bummed just cause I've been to it in Manhattan every year and there's a lot more shade and the camp ground's pretty wild," said Duke.

The festival moved from Tuttle Creek to Heartland Park after the area became flooded, but one question is unclear, and that is if the stampede will move back to Manhattan next year.

KSNT News checked with several people who might know.

A spokeswoman at Heartland Park told us "No comment".

Representatives of Manhattan's and Topeka's Chamber of Commerce say they "had not heard" anything.

When we asked the owner of the Country Stampede about the future today, he wouldn't say and only told us that he's focusing on this year's event.

"We've had a tremendous amount of positive campers and people that are out here," said Country Stampede President Wayne Rouse.

For the fans who are camping out days in advance, they're more focused on this year's action.

