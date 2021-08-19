Future of Emporia restaurant uncertain after a devastating fire

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The future of an Emporia restaurant is uncertain according to its owners. A social media post for Coach’s Grill and Bar said the fire that engulfed the building on Aug. 14 resulted in a “total loss” and said only a few “memorabilia items” could be saved.

Emporia firefighters battled a fire at Coach’s Grill & Bar Saturday, Aug. 14.

The statement on Facebook said, “We are very saddened that it may be a total loss. The few memorabilia items that were “saved” all have fire damage. At this time we are still trying to process what happened and going through the motions of day-to-day. We haven’t decided what the future holds at this exact moment.”

The owners thanked the community for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers and continued support.

Photos from inside the building show a collapsed roof and the charred walls where nothing seems to be untouched by the blaze.

Coach’s Grill & Bar has been in Emporia for three decades. It is currently located at 2702 W 15th Ave. The restaurant has been at this location since 2005.

Battalion Chief Ryan Conley told KSNT the fire took three hours to get under control.