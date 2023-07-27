TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to a report of damage caused by vandalism at the former Slumberland location Thursday on Wanamaker.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, TPD responded to reports of vandalism on the 1800 block of Southwest Wanamaker Road. Preliminary estimates from officers indicated around $30,000 in damage, according to the TPD.

Burlington Stores closed its doors at the West Ridge Mall in the winter of 2017 and was set to make a return in Topeka with plans to start setting up July 7.

KSNT 27 News alerted Burlington Stores of the crime when reaching out for comment. The Burlington Stores representative asked for a copy of the TPD press release to be sent to their team.

The incident is still active and an investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD. The TPD asks anyone with information to call 785-368-9551 or email telltpd@topeka.org.