Gage Animal Hospital stops wildlife intake during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A local veterinarian is having to stop the intake of wild animals that are injured to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, the Gage Animal Hospital received a notice from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism asking that all wildlife intake be stopped during the pandemic. This comes after a few animals tested positive for coronavirus, including a few dogs and cats.

Dr. Robert Shipman said around this time, they would see an increase of hurt animals like birds, rabbits and sometimes even coyotes, making the request to stop treating them hard for the animal hospital.

“It’s very distressing,” Dr. Shipman said. “Knowing that our hands are tied as far as not being able to help at this point in time. But we’ll just have to wait until things work out. Until more research is done.

Dr. Shipman also said if a wild animal is brought to their facility, they will have to euthanize it.

The animal hospital also provided advice for keeping yourself and house pets safe during this time. You can find that here.